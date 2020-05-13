We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Vito Spadafino. Vito is a six-year track athlete specializing in the pole vault where he has qualified for state meet and the AAU Jr. Olympic qualifier three different times. He'll be attending the University of Kentucky.
Paducah Tilghman's Keiler Belt. This would have been her seventh year on the varsity softball team. Off the field, she's been a Rotary Scholar of the Month, a Paducah Youth Lead Member, and a Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador. Keiler will attend the University of Kentucky to major in Accounting and Finance.
Marshall County's Tanner Renfrow. He's been with the Marshal baseball team for since 8th grade. Tanner has been active in the FFA, and will train as an electrical apprentice until he's a licensed journeyman electrician.
