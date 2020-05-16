We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Michael Helmich: 5 Year Track Athlete specializing in Distance Events. 2x State Qualifier in the 4x800m Relay. Will attend Murray State University
Westview's Garrett Byrd: Has played baseball for the Chargers all 4 years and will be playing baseball for Dyersburg State.
McCracken County's Wes Grogan: 7 Year Track Athlete specializing in Distance Events. 3x State Qualifier in the 800m, 1600m & 4x800m Relay. Will be going on to run Cross Country & Track at Moorhead State University