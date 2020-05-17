PADUCAH, KY -- We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Mitchell Evans: As a member of the track and field team, he competed in the pole vault for two years and qualified for state both years and won regional championship in 2019.
Calloway County's Hannah Todd: Played varsity softball since the 7th grade. After graduating as a distinguished honor graduate, Hannah will be attending Murray State University and majoring in nursing to become a labor and delivery nurse.