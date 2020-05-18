PADUCAH, KY -- Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
South Fulton's Sophia McMinn. Sophia lettered on the softball team all four years, playing shortstop, second base, and catcher. Her best memory was playing in the state tournament as a sophomore.
Marshall County's Greer Tynes. Greer was a cheerleader for four years. Her career ended on the floor at Rupp Arena as she waited to cheer on the Lady Marshals at the Sweet 16 before it was canceled. She'll be attending Western Kentucky University to pursue a degree in Pediatric Nursing.
guys -- back to you.