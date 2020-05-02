We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Union College's Travis Couch: A Paducah native and Paducah Tilghman alum, he has spent the last four years playing for the Union College baseball team.
St Mary's Elizabeth Wells: Played varsity softball for St. Mary since her 7th-grade year. She plays first base and is a two-time first-team academic all-state performer. Plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall.
Christian Fellowship's Edie Little: She has been a varsity starter since her 8th grade year. Was on the 2018 All "A" region tournament team and 2019 all district team in district 4. She has signed with Brescia University in Owensboro to play softball.