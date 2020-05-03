We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Massac County's Zach Travis: Travis has been the starting catcher for the Patriots since he was a freshman. Zach is enlisted in the United States Air Force in the delayed entry program and is scheduled to leave in early June.
Calloway County's Jessica Wicker: Jessica is a 6 year varsity letter winner in track and a 5 year varsity letter winner in cross country. She will be graduating with three school records track. She is a valedictorian of the senior class and plans to attend Kentucky.
Mayfield's Kobe Morris: Kobe has played varsity tennis since the 7th grade. He has gone to state the past two years, and made it to the finals last season.