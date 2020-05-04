We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
McCracken County's Sophia Shiben. Shiben has been a starter on the varsity tennis team since the fifth-grade. She won two region titles in doubles, and two region titles in singles. Shiben was a two-time state finalist in doubles, and a three-time semifinalist in singles. She also earned All-State honors five teams. On the team side, Shiben was part of seven region championships and three state championships. She will attend Indiana University.
Marshall County's Ty Buchmeier. Buchmeier was a leadoff hitter and outfielder for the Marshal baseball team. He'll continue his academic and athletic career playing football at Kentucky Wesleyan.
Calloway County's Anna Wilkins. Wilkins was a four-year member of the archery team, along with being the secretary of the FFA, and was a Green Dot Ambassador.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.