We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
McCracken County's Elijah Holland. Holland has been a five-year member of the Track & Field team, and specialized in sprints and relays.
Livingston Central's Kainan Goodaker. This was Goodaker's fourth-year on the Cardinals' Track & Field team. He was also the team captain as he ran the 100 meters, the 200 meters, and also did the long jump. Goodaker plans to attend WKCTC in the fall to study Law Enforcement.
Calloway County's Stephen Alexander. Alexander has been part of the varsity baseball program for five years. Calloway coaches were always proud of his speed and outstanding defense in center field.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.