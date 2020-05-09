We want to do our part to honor those spring sport senior student-athletes who had their athletic careers come to an end due to the pandemic. Each night we'll shine a spotlight on a few of those kids as they prepare to head off to the next stage of their lives.
Here are tonight's honorees:
Calloway County's Alex Saal: Alex just transferred into the program this year, and had earned regular starts at second base and a place on the Laker pitching staff. He is the son of Murray State Athletic Director Kevin Saal.
McCracken County's Mary Kate Bynum: She is the starting second baseman for the Lady Mustangs softball team playing five years at McCracken. She is a 2020 valedictorian and will attend Murray State majoring in biology.
Caldwell County's Belle Englebright: Englebright has been on the varsity tennis team since 5th grade, earning 1st regional doubles title and 3 singles titles. She was the first player from Caldwell County to be seeded at the KHSAA state tournament where she advanced to the sweet 16 last season.
If you'd like to see your senior student-athlete honored, email us a quick two-sentence bio of them, along with a picture of them in action to SeniorNight@WPSDLocal6.com.