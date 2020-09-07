PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Ty Simpson as the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Union City's Nick Markle: He is just a guy who checks a lot of boxes in regards to the prototypical quarterback. The sky is the limit for that guy.
Westview's Jared Neal: His arm strength and athleticism is very very good which allows him to do things that other people can't. What are you going to do to make him beat you. Are you going to make him run or are you going to make him throw.
Fulton County's James Bridges: Just an all around great player that can definitely play on Saturday's and Sunday's.