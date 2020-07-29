PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Wednesday edition of Big Ol' Fish.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
77°F
Clear
87°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Body of small child found in a pond near Cadiz, KY
- Paducah police arrest suspect in shooting on North 7th Street
- 619 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky; 5 new deaths, including 2 from Local 6 area
- Fauci warns Tennessee, Kentucky and others to stem COVID-19 trends, saying 'we just can't afford' another surge
- Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance breached again
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19
- Trump abruptly ends briefing after being pressed over retweeting misinformation
- Two-week bar closure raises concerns for local bar owners and staff
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- NYC woman killed by great white shark while swimming off Maine coast, officials say
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.