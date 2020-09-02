PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Clint McKee as the #8 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
McCracken County's Marc Clark: Graves County has pretty consistently churned out these really good running back. I think Clint is carrying the torch for that group. He's good in the box. He's got good vision. He's not afraid to lower his shoulder. He's physical at the point of contact. He's another guy you've seen through the offseason, posting (on social media), and you can tell he really paid the price this offseason."
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "Clint is a big, strong running back and gets behind that big offensive line that Graves has. He runs low to the ground, and gets extra yards after contact. They do a great job of letting him catch the ball out of the backfield."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "He's the kind of guy you know you can give the ball to on 3rd and 2, not necessarily just in the running game. You've got a great opportunity to convert, but he's also a running back just like you want a running back to be. He's not afraid to make one cut and make one guy miss, and everybody else is going to feel his shoulder pads before he goes down."
Murray's Keith Hodge: "That's what mainly hurt us with him was him coming out of the backfield. You're so set on stopping their two wideouts, and he slipped out and had some big catches against us."