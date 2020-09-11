PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 11th.
KENTUCKY
McCracken County 42, Mayfield 7 - FINAL
Graves County 17, Paducah Tilghman 7 - FINAL
Union City 28, Fulton County 12 - FINAL
Trigg County 56, Ballard Memorial 0 - FINAL
Hopkinsville 27, Henderson County 16 - FINAL
Caldwell County 22, Crittenden County 0 - FINAL
Calloway County 33, Marshall County 0 - FINAL
TENNESSEE
Westview 49, Obion Central 8 - FINAL
Lake County 40, Humboldt 12 - FINAL
Brentwood 55, Henry County 17 - FINAL
Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14 - FINAL
Dresden 33, West Carroll 26 - FINAL