  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school football scores from Friday, September 11th.

KENTUCKY

McCracken County 42, Mayfield 7 - FINAL

Graves County 17, Paducah Tilghman 7 - FINAL

Union City 28, Fulton County 12 - FINAL

Trigg County 56, Ballard Memorial 0 - FINAL

Hopkinsville 27, Henderson County 16 - FINAL

Caldwell County 22, Crittenden County 0 - FINAL

Calloway County 33, Marshall County 0 - FINAL

TENNESSEE

Westview 49, Obion Central 8 - FINAL

Lake County 40, Humboldt 12 - FINAL

Brentwood 55, Henry County 17 - FINAL

Greenfield 18, South Fulton 14 - FINAL

Dresden 33, West Carroll 26 - FINAL

