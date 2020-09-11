Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... TRAVELERS THIS MORNING ACROSS THE REGION SHOULD BE ALERT FOR PATCHES OF FOG, SOME DENSE, ALONG YOUR ROUTE. BE SURE TO UTILIZE LOW BEAM OR FOG HEADLIGHTS WHILE DRIVING. BE SURE TO LEAVE ENOUGH DISTANCE BETWEEN YOURSELF AND THOSE ON THE ROAD AROUND YOU, SHOULD YOU NEED TO CHANGE LANES OR STOP. THE FOG SHOULD GRADUALLY LIFT AND DISSIPATE BY MID-MORNING.