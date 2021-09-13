9/13 Big Fish Adam Wells Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out the latest edition of Big Ol Fish.Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Big Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 76°F Clear 89°F / 66°F Photo Galleries B-25 Barnstorming Tour across Kentucky stops in Paducah Your May 4 storm photos 2021 Paducah Dogwood Trail winners Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesTrigg County Schools mourn the death of 11-year-old studentRescue crews searching for vehicle in Ohio RiverPolice: Local barge company rescues woman who drove car into Ohio RiverSecond staff member at Kentucky school dies from COVID-19LIST: West Kentucky school districts that are requiring masksMan arrested, held on $1 million bond, after killing girlfriend in domestic dispute in Paducah2 arrested after dog stolen from Calloway County homeMcCracken County requiring masks in courthouse; reducing staffing to prevent COVID-19 spreadKentucky reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases over past 3 daysWATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19 Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.