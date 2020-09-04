Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, September 4th.
Tennessee:
Union City 35, Adamsville 28
Henry County 53, Dyer County 20
Dyersburg 54, Obion Central 6
Lake County 18, Dresden 13
Martin Westview 35, McNairy Central 13
