PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Zander Mayes as the #9 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2020. Here's what some of those coaches said about him:
Mayfield's Joe Morris: "He is going to be their go-to guy. When you have to pack the line of scrimmage and stop the run, he is the guy who is going to get over the top."
Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is going to be a huge playmaker for them this year. That is a guy that you have to know where he is at at all times. You got to figure out where he is at. You got to know that they are going to try and get him the football out in space. You have to have your DB's playing great technique and making sure you are not getting burnt. But at the same time, you have to be ready to fly up and make a tackle on him."
Paducah Tilghman's Jonathan Smith: "I really expect Coach Clark to bump him up this year and try to make him the main focus of their offense. He is a technical route runner. He understands how to adjust his routes and the spacing and the field to take advantage of what the defense is giving him. When you are talking about speed on a football field that is the one thing that makes the most amount of difference is can you flip your hips on a dime and that is one of the things he can do."