PADUCAH, KY -- On any normal year, the McCracken County Mustangs are probably coming off of a deep run at the state tournament that took them into late June, but not this year.
"These guys wouldn't want to see us for another month," said Mustangs head coach Zach Hobbs.
Of course, nothing is quite normal these days, but the Mustangs are making the best of it with voluntary workouts that began last week.
"A lot of guys have been sitting at home, so most of these guys are excited to come back," said senior Brandon Dodd. "We are excited to see each other and get work in."
"Some days we have 40 players here, someday's we have 25 depending on the week," Hobbs said.
For Hobbs, the enthusiasm for these workouts has been nothing short of amazing.
"These guys want to be here," he said. "This is not the most enjoyable part of it it, but it makes us better."
It is pretty easy to tell that not having a season has been a driving force for the players, because every time they step into the building, they believe they are laying the building blocks for a season they wont forget.
"We got a season taken and you can't take anything for granted," senior Grant Godwin said. "We are willing to put in the good work."
But don't worry, these workouts are not putting strain on the players and are very limited. Most are playing summer travel ball with other teams, and use there time at McCracken as a means to stay in shape.
"Its just a place to offer them an opportunity to get better," Hobbs said. "Basically we are restarting the grind of it. They are fueled up and I don't know if March can get here fast enough for these baseball players."