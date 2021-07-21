Former Murray State men's basketball coach Tevester Anderson is the first member of the school's 2021 Hall of Fame class.
Anderson spent eights years with the Racer basketball program, three as an assistant under Mark Gottfried, and the last five as Murray State's head coach. Anderson led the Racers to a pair of Ohio Valley Conference regular seasons titles, and two trips to the NCAA Tournament in 1999 and 2002. He won 103 games in his time with the Racers.
Anderson is part of an eight-person Hall of Fame class in 2021. The entire group will inducted in Murray on the weekend of November 12th.