This week's Biokinetics/WPSD Local 6 Male Athlete of the Week is McCracken County's Jackson Sivills. Sivills scored 18 points against Community Christian in the 2nd District semifinals, and then scored 28 points against Paducah Tilghman in the district championship game.
This week's Female Athlete of the Week is Marshall County's Jada Driver. Driver scored 22 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in the Lady Marshals' win over Calloway County in the 4th District championship game.
You can nominate an Athlete of the Week by sending at email to marvin@biokinpt.com.