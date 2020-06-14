PADUCAH, KY -- A little more than two weeks after opening their doors for the first this season, Beacon Dragway in Paducah, Kentucky was packed on Saturday.
134 cars were entered for the first night of their points racing season.
"I have got 134 cars on the property tonight, this is our first points event of the season," said track manager Kevin Wesmolan. "Again, we have got drivers from Indiana here, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee, along with our Kentucky guys. "
It is those drivers who have come from all over the region thanks to their own tracks still being close due the current coronavirus pandemic.