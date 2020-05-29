PADUCAH, KY -- After having to postpone their original season opening races due to coronavirus, racing is set to return this weekend at Beacon Dragway in Paducah, Kentucky.
A "soft opening" will be held starting on Saturday afternoon at the track with a swap meet taking place. On Sunday, drivers will participate in a test and tune at the track.
"We are pumped up and excited," track manager Kevin Wesmolan said. "We are ready to get our racing season underway. Our racers are ready to come on and we are excited to get opened up."
The first official races at the track will not take place until next weekend and will continue to be held each weekend throughout the summer.
Track officials have said that social distancing guidelines will be enforced as fans and teams will be separated throughout the large complex.