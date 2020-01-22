Murray State's Matt McMahon finally solved the "Belmont Curse" the last two years, leading the Racers past the Bruins and Hall of Fame coach Rick Byrd in both the 2018 and 2019 Ohio Valley Conference championship games.
Thursday night, the Racers and Bruins will renew acquaintances, but this time McMahon won't be trying to out-coach Byrd. Byrd retired after last season, and he has been replaced by former Bruins player and assistant coach Casey Alexander.
Alexander left the Belmont program before the Bruins entered the Ohio Valley Conference seven years ago, but after a successful run at Lipscomb, Alexander came back across town to his alma mater to now lead Belmont.
While he hasn't had any up-close encounters with the Racer program lately, Alexander knows what his team is walking into Thursday night.
"That's always been kind of the intriguing part of the rivalry, matchup, whatever, is the contrast in styles, contrasting programs, both of which have enjoyed a real incredible level of success," Alexander said. "We've got a challenge. We know that. Very few teams go in there and win, but, I think, we'll be up for the task."
Murray State and Belmont will tip-off at 6:00pm Thursday night at the CFSB Center.