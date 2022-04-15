PADUCAH, KY -- Longtime Heath High School and McCracken County public address announcer Ron Ruggles passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75.
Ruggles distinctive voice could be heard at Heath and McCracken County sporting events for more than 30 years.
Over the years, Ruggles spent time working in radio, was a minister, a police officer, and most importantly a friend to everyone he met.
Ruggles will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger and always wanted to put a smile on your face no matter what.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the funeral home.