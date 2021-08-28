METROPOLIS, IL -- The Benton boy's and Mt Carmel girl's golf teams took home the win in this years Massac County Patriot Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
The Rangers took home to top-two spots in the boy's side of the tournament, led by Cy Norman who finished with a 68. River Stilley finished with a 70.
Benton finishes with an overall team score of 290, just ahead of Massac County who finished second.
On the girl's side, Mt Carmel ran away with the team title with an overall team score of 288, with six of the top-seven individuals.
Massac County finished second with a team score of 350.