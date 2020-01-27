1/27 Big Ol' Fish Jeff Bidwell Jan 27, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tune in each Monday for the latest edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Big Ol' Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 30°F Cloudy 49°F / 30°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesWoman pleads guilty to facilitation of murder in deadly Mayfield shootingNational Quilt Museum's 'block of the month' sparks heated discussionsMissing Paducah woman found safeTennessee man arrested in hit-and-run now charged with attempted murderMcCracken County Fiscal Court has first reading of insurance premium tax ordinanceHow to avoid catching coronavirusKobe Bryant's helicopter pilot was given clearance to fly under worse-than-normal conditions, audio revealsCreditors requesting for GenCanna to be put into bankruptcyAviation experts suspect Bryant's pilot got lost in the fogThe Sikorsky S-76B was built to carry VIPs like Kobe Bryant. Here's what we know about the helicopter Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.