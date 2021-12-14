MAYFIELD, KY -- Thousands of volunteers lined the streets of Mayfield on Tuesday morning aiding in the cleanup effort following Friday nights devastating tornado.
Among those helping with the cleanup, was the Graves County football team.
"You can't even describe it, it just hurts your stomach," said Eagles head coach Nick Kemp.
Kemp, like everyone else, was blown away by what he has seen in the city where he grew up.
"One of our assistant coaches was in his apartment that is now destroyed, it is a miracle he is still alive," Kemp said. "It is all just unreal."
Kemp along with his assistant coaches and several players were doing their best to help. They spent the morning moving heavy equipment at a dental office run by Dr. Wes Mills. They also made their way over to the law offices of Richie Kemp, who is also Nick's older brother.
"This is where I go to the dentist, it is where we live," said Kemp. "It just impacts everyone in the community."
His players were more than eager to help. Already starting the process before their head coach could send out a text message.
"This is the community we grew up in, we play for," sophomore Karson Elliott said. "Seeing it like this is hard, but we try our best to get it back like it was."
"We are a family here in mayfield," freshman Kaden Gregory said. "We all were itching to get out and help as soon as it was safe."
It's help that hasn't gone unnoticed amid all the support the community has received.
"They were here at 8 in the morning, tons of players and coaches, and knocking it out," Richie Kemp said. "It shows a lot of character on their part."
"We probably couldn't have done this without them," Dr. Wes Mills said. "To see these young people out here, it gives us old people hope. It will be an imprint on them the rest of their lives."
"No matter what you are, a Cardinal, an Eagle, Republican, or Democrat, everybody is in this together trying to get the community back strong as it was," said Elliott.