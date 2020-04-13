PADUCAH, KY -- As the 2020 baseball season continues to be at a standstill, area ballparks remain vacant and unused.
At Brooks Stadium in Paducah, they are trying their best to make sure they are ready when the get the call that the games will start back up again.
"One of the most important things in baseball is when the grounds crew has turned the field over to the umpire ready to play ball," said Doc Hideg.
Hideg has taken care of Brooks Stadium for nearly 30 years.
"It is different looking out at the field and there isn't anything there," he said.