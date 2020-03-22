PADUCAH, KY -- Lyon County's Cathryn Brown and Mayfield's Kade Neely are two of 22 high school athletes across the state of Kentucky named to Tom Leach's All-Resilient team.
Leach, the longtime voice of the Kentucky Wildcats, honors student-athletes from Kentucky high schools who had to overcome adversity to participate and/or excel in sports in the past calendar year.
Last summer, Brown found out that her brother, Cullan, was diagnosed with cancer. With her parents often splitting time between her brother's doctor visits and her games, Brown excelled on the court and the golf course.
Brown finished 12th at this years KHSAA State Golf Tournament, while averaging over ten points a game with the Lady Lyons on the basketball court.
Neely also made his mark on two sports. He was the leading receiver for the perennial powerhouse Mayfield Cardinals football team that once again played in a state championship. It was in that state title game that Neely injured his knee, putting his senior season on the basketball court in jeopardy.
He would eventually get back on the court where he helped lead the Cardinals to a district championship, while averaging 12 points and eight rebounds.