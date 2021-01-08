PADUCAH, KY -- Another game, another letdown for the Murray State Racers in Thursday nights loss to Eastern Illinois 74-68.
In the game, all-OVC guard Tevin Brown continued his slump on the road finishing with 11 points, but just 1-8 from three and six total turnovers.
Brown is now shooting just 25% from behind the arch on the season with the bulk of that coming on the road in Murray State's 5 losses.
"You know, not just with Tevin, but with all of us, so much of this game is mental," said Racers head coach Matt McMahon. "Everyone can see that we are struggling. We have certain individuals who are struggling. I think it is the responsibility of our coaches to instill confidence to help them through a tough time. We are not happy with where we are at. I promise you there is no one more disappointed than those in that locker room right now. We have to stick together and that is the only way I know how to do it."