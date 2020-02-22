PADUCAH, KY -- For the second straight game the Murray State Racers saw a double digit lead in the second half evaporate, however were able to bounce back and pick up a 59-58 win over SIU Edwardsville on Saturday.
Tevin Brown hit is one and only three pointer with :08 seconds left in the game to give the Racers the lead. A lead that once was 17 points, and avoid a repeat of what happened against Eastern Illinois on Thursday night when the Racers let a 27 point lead slip away in a loss.
SIUE started the second half on an 18-3 run to cut down the Racers halftime lead.
Brown finished the game with 10 points, but hit just two shots from the floor. Both of those coming in the final minute of the game.
Senior Jaiveon Eaves fueled Murray State's first half success on offense as he finished with a career high 21 points, including hitting five of six three pointers.
With the win, Murray State remains in second place in the Ohio Valley Conference standings and have two home games to finish the regular season next week.