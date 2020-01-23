MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Tevin Brown scored 24 points, including a key 3-pointer with 51 seconds to go, Anthony Smith had a double-double and Murray State won its eighth-straight game, beating Belmont 85-75.
Smith scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Racers.
KJ Williams added 15 points and seven rebounds and Jaiveon Eaves had 13 points.
Brown's 3 made it 79-72 and then the Racers made six-straight free throws for a 9-0 run.
Adam Kunkel had 23 points for the Bruins, whose five-game win streak was snapped. Nick Muszynski added 19 points and nine rebounds.