When the Memphis Grizzlies tour the region over the next month with their travelling caravan, one of their stops will be in Murray, Kentucky.
The caravan will stop in Murray on September 24th and 25th. Former Murray State standout Shaq Buchanan will be part of the festivities on both days.
Buchanan, along with other "special guests", will be at Racer Arena on September 24th from 5:00-7:00pm. The caravan stop will coincide with a Murray State volleyball game that night.
The next day, September 25th, Buchanan will be part of a youth basketball clinic at Racer Arena from 10:00-11:00am. The clinic is limited to the first 50 campers ages 6-14.
For more information on how to sign up for the clinic, and on the caravan as a whole, click here.