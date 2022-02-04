MURRAY, KY -- Every team needs a spark plug.
For Murray State, that player is DJ Burns.
Burns has been a catalyst for Murray State in his first season, bringing energy and effort to this Racer squad.
“I love it. I love basketball,” Burns said. “I love Racer Nation. I love the love that they give me. So, the most I can do is go out and give my effort.”
Burns ranks 19th in the country in offensive rebounding this season, averaging over three per game.
That consistent energy is what makes Burns such a valuable player for Matt McMahon’s Racers.
“You’re talking about a hard-playing dude who wants to do whatever he can to help his team win,” McMahon said. “He’s not really concerned about how many social media likes he gets, or stats, or those type things; he just wants to win.”
Burns scoring numbers don’t jump off the page, however, he’s just happy to be making an impact.
“I’ve got a couple tasks assigned to me every game, and I have no problem going out there and doing it,” Burns said. “One of them is energy. Everybody on the team has a job to do, and I’m just doing mine.”
Doing his job is translating to the win column. Murray State is on fire with 11-straight wins, and even though Burns isn’t making the headlines, he’s at the forefront stoking the flame.