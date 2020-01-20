With the 2020 Major League Baseball season about two months away, the St. Louis Cardinals brought their caravan to Paducah on Monday to help fans of the team get ready for the upcoming year.
Current and former players stopped at the Convention & Expo Center to sign autographs, take pictures, and talk baseball weeks before the start of spring training.
Former Cardinal pitcher, and current broadcaster, Rick Ankiel believes that after the team's 2019 playoff run, they have more in store in 2020.
"Well, look at what we did last year with our squad," Ankiel said. "Those young guys getting that experience in the playoffs, watching them go through that. That's only going to make them better. I think moving into this season, we're in a good spot. We've added a lefty, so we'll see what that does to the rotation."
The Cardinals will open the season March 26th in Cincinnati.