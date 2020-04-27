MARTIN, TN -- After 18 years leading the UT Martin Skyhawk men's golf team, Jerry Carpenter is calling it a career.
"I am just thankful for the opportunity to have done this and been a part of it," Carpenter said. "It has been a good ride.
Carpenter first made the decision back in September of last year and was to finish off his final year at this weeks Ohio Valley Conference tournament.
However, the season was canceled back in early March amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Truly not disappoint for me," Carpenter said. "But disappointed for the guys not able to make a run at an OVC Championship."
Just saying that about a team from UT Martin was something you never would have heard when Carpenter first took over the program.
"We were not very good," he said. "We just didn't have enough."
Along the way, his teams won the 2016 OVC Championship, and won three individual conference championships. But his biggest accomplishment may be the building that the Skyhawks currently call home. The Rhodes Golf Center was a major project for Carpenter, and once complete, elevated the program to new heights.
"This facility is the main thing," he said. " We took it and developed it to what it is today."
He says he did it all for his players, whom he can't begin to talk about without getting emotional.
"The kids you recruited, you brought them and see them develop and improve and become men," said Carpenter. "To me, that is probably the most gratifying thing that I have had during my 18 year career."
Which made it even more special when Carpenter had a hand in naming his successor it former Skyhawk Austin Swafford.