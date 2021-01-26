Weather Alert

...Light wintry mix expected during the day on Wednesday... A mix of primarily rain and snow is expected over the Quad State region during the daytime hours on Wednesday. Snow is expected to develop shortly before daybreak across the southeast Missouri Foothills, then expand eastward through the day into southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and parts of west Kentucky. As the morning progresses, some of the snow will mix with and change over to rain at times, as temperatures rise above the freezing mark. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Carter, Ripley, Wayne, and Bollinger Counties in southeast Missouri until noon. Early morning snowfall amounts up to two inches may be possible and could lead to problems for the morning commute in these counties. Road pavement and air temperatures expected to be at or above freezing during the best time for the snowfall on Wednesday for the remainder of the Quad State region. Little, if any significant travel impact due to the snow is expected across the rest of the Quad State region. The majority of the snow will be most likely found on grassy and elevated surfaces, such as untreated bridges and overpasses. Drivers should use caution while traveling, if temperatures are still at the freezing mark early Wednesday. At this time, the best chances for snowfall approaching an inch will be west of a a line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri, onward to Carbondale, Mcleansboro, Fairfield, and Mount Vernon Illinois. The majority of this snow is expected to occur during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Much lower snowfall amounts, ranging from a trace to locally a half inch will be possible from New Madrid Missouri, Paducah Kentucky, onward to Boonville Indiana. The snow should quickly depart the entire area by late afternoon with brisk northwest winds expected to help dry off the roadways by early evening.