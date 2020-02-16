In late January, Murray State coach Matt McMahon ruled freshman guard Chico Carter Jr. out indefinitely due to illness.
Saturday night against Morehead State Carter Jr. made his return to the court, and did not disappoint.
The freshman wasted no time getting comfortable in his return, scoring 11 points on 3-for-4 three-point shooting to help Murray State to an 85-57 win.
Carter Jr. has struggled to get into a groove this season, missing 10 of the Racers' 26 games. In December, he also missed games after fracturing his hand.
Nevertheless, Carter Jr. has made the most of his opportunities in the lineup, averaging more than six points a game.
Murray State coach Matt McMahon said even with one game under his belt since returning, his point guard is already looking like his old self.
"He looked close tonight to me," McMahon said. "Eleven points, two assists, no turnovers, three of four from three. I thought he played really well. When you're out due to illness and you're very limited in practice as in you're not doing anything, it takes some time. I think he missed, I'd have to look back, maybe four weeks, so the conditioning takes a little bit of time."