PADUCAH, KY -- Ballard Memorial and Southeast Missouri alum Clay Chandler has been playing baseball since he was three years old.
He has seen his career rise throughout the levels of baseball to the minor leagues where he has been a member of the Seattle Mariners organization for the last three years.
But on June 1st, Chandler was one of 44 players, and many more across the country, that were released amid the financial strain of the coronavirus.
"With everything going on, you don't know what to expect," said Chandler. "Then something that you have put all your life into since you were three years old, is taken away."
The 2020 season was supposed to be the biggest year of his career as he was going to get a chance to prove himself at the Mariners spring training.
"If you want to say make or break, that was me," Chandler said of his season. "I knew that in spring training I had an opportunity to get in front of guys I wanted to pitch against. If I played well, I could move on with my career and move on up."
Four days into spring training, it was over thanks to a pandemic.
"They said they were sending us all home," he said. "I was staying ready. I was working out at home the best I could. I thought it was one of those things where they would call and say we are flying you out of Paducah, and we need you to be able to throw next week."
Chandler got a call, but it was the call that told him that he was going to be released.
"I got the call and hugged my mom and told her thanks," said Chandler. "We laughed and cried at the same time. Hell, I have played 23 years of baseball and all the memories came back to me."
Now comes the biggest question for Chandler to answer. What is next?
"Can I still play, I know I can," he said.
In the end, if it is the end for Chandler, he believes he can walk away happy. However, is leaving the door open.
"If they called me to suit up, fly out there, I would be out there again," Chandler said. "I am still young."
Chandler is now currently back home and working for Woodmen Life in Paducah.