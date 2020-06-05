MARTIN, TN -- For the first time in over two months, the Westview Chargers football team is back together.
"It has been fantastic," said head coach Jarod Neal. "I am super excited to get started."
That is the response you would expect from a first year head coach in he first days of practice. However, for Westview head coach Jared Neal, thanks to a pandemic, all of that was put on hold.
"I have been wanting to get started since March, April, May," Neal said. "We tried holding spring practice through Zoom meetings. Those were OK, but now that we are together it is a lot better."
It's not just Neal that was ready to get back. His players have been waiting anxiously since March.
"I hadn't seen these guys for two months," junior quarterback Ty Simpson said. "Football is a fun sport and the best part of it is being with friends."
"Everybody has been talking about all the work they have been doing and now we can see what they accomplished," senior Lane Pierpoint said.
Of course, these aren't normal workouts. Groups are limited, workout equipment is consistently cleaned, and temperatures are are taken as each player comes on campus.
"You are used to doing stuff with 50 guys all at once," Neal said. "Now you have to do it with nine guys in different groups. Its a headache, but a necessary one we go through."
Its something that puts the game in perspective.
"The first two months I had this job, I didn't do anything," said Neal. "That was tough. Now when we get to do normal things, it is a little easier."