PADUCAH, KY -- What does winning mean to you?
At Christian Fellowship, each win for the boy's basketball team is never taken for granted as the Eagles have not had a winning season in 24 years.
But this year, that is about to change.
"It has been a pretty special year so far," CFS head coach Tyler Ryan said.
The eagles are 15-9 so far this season, and looking right at snapping that losing streak with six games left to play.
"We have developed a winning mentality," senior Ari Phillips said. "We have gone into every game knowing we have a chance to win it and a lot of games, knowing we will win it."
"That has been our goal to change the mentality at the school, change the mindset," said junior Andrew Allen.
CFS is one the smallest schools in the state in the state of Kentucky, both in numbers and in size on the court, but that doesn't bother them.
"Ninty five percent of the games we play, we are the smaller school," said Ryan. "They play with a chip on their shoulder."
Their home gym, is one of the smallest in the state as well, as its not even a regulation size court.
"Other teams, they come into out gym and are like, we are playing these littles dudes, in this little gym," Allen said. "So I think it motivates us to play twice as hard as they do."
With the schools volleyball teams and girl's basketball team also in season, the boy's are forced to hold most of their practices at the now unused South Marshall Middle School gym. A gym that has not heat or air conditioning.
But they still don't care.
"It is freezing in here and when we get in nicer bigger gyms we feel like we are at an advantage," Phillips said.
"They had to endure a 7-21 season last year," Ryan said. "They just love playing with each other, and to reward them with some wins is the big takeaway.
The Eagles will next travel to Hickman County on Tuesday night, and with a win will secure a winning record.