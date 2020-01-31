After more than 40 years of coaching basketball in southern Illinois, Massac County's Joe Hosman recently won the 750th game of his career.
It has been a remarkable career not only for the longevity, but also the lives he has touched. After four decades of coaching, many of the basketball lessons Hosman has tried to pass on go well beyond basketball.
"If you're going to do something, work as hard as you can to be the best you possibly can be."
Massac County High School principal Parker Windhorst heard that advice as a player under Hosman in the 1990's, and he has heard that advice for 15 years as an assistant under Hosman. Joe Hosman wants to win basketball games, but he knows his role as a leader of young men goes far beyond basketball.
"I hope they see you want to be a good husband and a good father and try to treat people fairly how to get back up from defeat and keep going," Hosman said.
For all he has done in his career, the one thing he'd still like to do is win a state championship. Whether he ever does won't change how those in the Massac basketball family view him.
"I'm biased, but I think he's the best at what he does," Windhorst said. "I don't think he needs it as validation for his career. But he's a winner, and he's a champion and him getting that would be icing on the cake."
"I'd like to win a state championship," Hosman added. "We've been close, but that's not the big goal. I think the big goal is every day to try to get our kids to be better people and better players.
Hosman and the Patriots will host Murphysboro Friday night.