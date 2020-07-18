PADUCAH, KY -- In front of one of the largest galleries in recent years, Emma Talley shot a one-over 72 in the first round of the Irvin Cobb Championships on Saturday afternoon.
"I have never been that nervous before I don't think," Talley said. "Maybe at the US Am the final day, or the national championship the final day. But those first 11 or 12 holes I was a nervous wreck. It was great to get the nervous energy out because thankfully we have tomorrow and then another week we start the tour back and got all that nervous energy out which is great."
The Princeton, Kentucky native and LPGA Tour pro didn't put herself into trouble early with pars on her first 8 holes.
Talley made the turn at one-over after a bogey at the 9th.
Then at the par 5 15th, Talley came up with the shot of the day. With her third shot, she chipped in from 50 feet away for an eagle. She would then finish her round with back-to-back bogey's at 17 and 18.
"It was very interesting," she said. "It was definitely not what I thought was going to happen out there today. I have been playing really good for the last four months but that wasn't under pressure."
Talley currently sits seven shots off of the lead heading into Sunday's final round and will tee off at 10:28am.
