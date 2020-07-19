PADUCAH, KY -- Emma Talley capped off her historical run at the 84th Irvin Cobb Championships by shooting a final round one-under 70 to finish tied for 9th at even par on Sunday.
"Today felt completely different," Talley said. "I was much more relaxed today and my game felt so much better. I actually felt like I was a professional golfer today. The putts didn't fall but I was very happy with the weekend."
Talley became the first female to participate in the event. Followed by hundreds during each round, Talley said her biggest accomplishment wasn't just playing well, it was setting an example for others to follow.
"We have broken the boundary and I played in a men's event," said Talley. "It was so cool. For them to let me have this opportunity and show girls that you can do it, it is just really really cool."
The Princeton native and LPGA Tour professional now turns her attention to the LPGA's return to competition on July 31st in Toldeo, Ohio.
"This is a great test for the next few months of me getting back on tour," she said. "I am ready for the next few weeks."