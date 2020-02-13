CLARKSVILLE, TN -- Murray State had two good looks at a three to send the game into overtime, but the Racers come up short on the road 71-68 to Austin Peay on Thursday night.
The Governors led throughout the majority of the second half and led by as many as six with just four minutes left to play. Murray State's DaQuan Smith hit a three to tie the game 66-66 with just under two minutes to play.
Austin Peay freshman Jordyn Adams answered with a basket and foul at the other end as the Govs took the lead for good.
Tevin Brown was held in check for most of the night as he finished with just 13 points, making just one three.
Javieon Eaves led the Racers with a career-high 21 points.
Austin Peay takes over first place in the Ohio Valley Conference and holds the tie breaker of the Racers as both teams sit at 11-2 in conference.
They will meet again on February 29th, in Murray.