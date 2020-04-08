PADUCAH, KY -- Every college athlete has to overcome some kind of adversity during the course of their careers. For Graves County alum and Southern Illinois Saluki Cody Crider, he has dealt with his fair share.
"People call me the grandpa on the team now," Crider said.
That comes with the territory when you are granted a rare sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, which Crider received this past December.
"We had a pretty good idea I would be coming back," he said. "Given the new NCAA eligibility rules that allow you to play just four games and redshirt. That year (2018) I only played in three games."
It is all because of knee injuries. Three of them to be exact.
"I tore my ACL my very first game my true freshman year," said Crider. "And that was the second time tore my ACL."
A third ACL tear followed in 2018. But last season, Crider bounced back finishing the 2019 season second on the team in tackles and ranking 10th in the Missouri Valley Conference.
"That is like getting a new recruit or an impactful player you weren't really counting to have on your roster the next year," SIU head coach Nick Hill said about getting Crider back.
Last season was the best I have had at SIU," said Crider. "I'll let the game and the numbers speak for themselves."
Another thing he isn't going to speak up about, the reason for coming back. Because he believes it needs no explanation.
"I didn't have to come back," he said. "I already have my degree. Being able to play college football, I love the game that much.