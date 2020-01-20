PADUCAH, KY -- As each season progresses for the Murray State Racers, so does the progression of each individual player.
One of those players who has made big strides since the start of the season has been redshirt freshman guard DaQuan Smith.
"A lot of behind the scenes work," Smith said. "Just working on a lot of shooting and just building confidence."
That is exactly what you want to hear from your starting point guard. For Smith, that preparation has been simple, and turned in results.
"I have just been practicing and just keep getting better," he said.
"It has taken a little time, but I think you see him now he is shooting 50 percent from three in conference play," head coach Matt McMahon said. "I think he is an elite level shooter and so I think what you are seeing is him gaining a little more confidence."
That confidence in his game can be traced back to last season when Smith missed the entire year with a foot injury.
Time he used to adjust to the college game.
"I think it helped me a lot more," said Smith. "It really slowed the game down and made me understand it better, you know, what I need to do on the college level. I really take it as a lesson, something that happened that was good."