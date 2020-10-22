NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The Tennessee Titans have been through so much dealing with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak during the season resulting in one game postponed and rescheduled to a second game pushed to a rare Tuesday night kickoff.
Now they host one of the NFL's two other remaining undefeated teams with the Pittsburgh Steelers finally coming to town Sunday to play that first game postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Titans also heard the talk they should be punished, even Steelers tight end Eric Ebron's call to make them forfeit. Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans says this is the type of game players want.