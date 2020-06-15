NORRIS CITY, IL -- For many, 2020 has been a difficult year.
For Benton, Kentucky native and dirt track racer Tanner English, he has experienced much of the same as everyone else.
A season that was halted for two months thanks to the coronavirus, which caused financial strain on his team, and a blown engine that cut short one of the biggest races of his career.
"If you don't come out with a torn up car or blown motor, you are pretty lucky," English said about his run in the Stream Invitational at Eldorda Speedway.
But English isn't letting that slow him down from having a memorial 2020 racing season.
"Racing is all about momentum," he said.
That momentum has been pushing English through is first full season competing in the Lucas Oil Dirt Track Series, one of the premiere racing series in the sport.
"It is something that I have always wanted to do," said English. "My dad, he did it for a living for a long time. It is something that I have wanted to do and really what I have been working towards my whole career."
English, who has been racing since 2006, signed to race with Riggs Motorsports in Norris City, Illinois back in December. It not only was a new job, but a chance to race full time.
"It is a huge deal because they understand what it takes and what you are up against," he said. "They are going to do whatever it takes to be the best and run with the best."
His team actually received somewhat of a break thanks to the two month shutdown. With the Lucas Oil Series season cut nearly in half, racing in each of the remaining races on the schedule became that much easier.
"We don't have to have as much equipment now," English said. "Travel is a lot easier. It kind of fell in our laps."
And created an opportunity, at least for this racer, to move past any other setbacks that may await.
"We need to keep our heads up, roll with the punches, and make the most of it," he said.
English currently sits 10th in the Lucas Oil point standings and is competing for rookie of the year honors.
Their next race is scheduled for June 18th in Columbus, Mississippi.