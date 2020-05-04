Graves County introduced Lyndon Dunning as their new girls basketball coach on Monday.
Before spending the last three years as a boys' assistant coach at Marshall County, Dunning spent nearly 20 years as an assistant at Graves County. He worked under Allan Hatcher, Terry Birdsong, and Josh Frick and contributed to multiple regional championships.
Dunning is the third head coach to lead the Lady Eagle program in as many years. Aaron Beth stepped down after the 2019 season to coach golf at Marshall County, and Brandon Fisher resigned last month to take over the Lincoln County program. Dunning knows that bringing stability to the Graves County program is a huge priority for him.
"I'm going to communicate with these girls that this is their program," Dunning said. "This is my last stop, that's my goal. I want to make sure these girls understand that. We've got a program from first grade all the way through 12th grade. We want to make sure every girl in this program feels like they're a part of this."
Dunning takes over a program that graduates four seniors off a team went 26-6 and made to the Region 1 championship game.