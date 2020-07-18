PADUCAH, KY -- Murray State Racer Avery Edwards went out early and posted the low-score of the day for the amateurs at this years Irvin Cobb Championships on Saturday sitting at three-under par.
Edwards leads a trio of golfers in Chase Landrum, Justin Johns, and Buddy Bryant who sit at two-under.
Over on the professional side, it was Fred Meyer pacing the field with a six-under 65.
Meyer leads two-time Irvin Cobb Champion Patrick Newcomb who sits one shot back, along with Stephen Stallings, at five-under par.
For a complete list of Saturday's first round scores, CLICK HERE.
For final round Sunday tee times, CLICK HERE.